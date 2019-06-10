Middletown Press Obituaries
Elaine Kapetan
Elaine D. Kapetan, 72, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late George L. and Katherine C. Kapetan, she was born in Middletown on April 6, 1947. Elaine graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1965. She received her BA from Upsala College in 1969, where she was a member of Phi Omega Chi. Elaine was a dedicated teacher of 7th and 8th grade English at John Winthrop Middle School in Deep River, CT, retiring in 2005 after 35 years. She touched the lives of thousands of students in both her classes and the many drama productions she coordinated. She loved teaching and her students, who loved and appreciated her in return, many of whom came back to visit her and reminisce. Elaine was a talented artist, had a passion for gardening and was very proud of her Greek heritage. She was a loyal, supportive and caring sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Elaine is survived by her sister Irene Sergentanis of Longmeadow, MA, her niece Katherine Calli Kelly and her husband Timothy of Pine Island, MN, her nephew Jason Sergentanis and his wife Andrea of Longmeadow, MA. She also leaves her beloved great-nieces and nephews Benjamin, Adam, Maria, Christina, Stephanie and Anastasia as well as several cousins and extended family. In addition to her parents, Elaine was predeceased by her loving brother-in-law, George A. Sergentanis. All services were private. There were no calling hours. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Middlesex Health Hospice Program, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457. Biega Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on June 11, 2019
