Kimball, Eleanor

Eleanor Alvord (Potter) Kimball, 94, of Killingworth, wife of the late William A. Kimball, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Aaron Manor. Born in Keene Valley, NY, she was the daughter of the late Rev. James and Helen (Beardslee) Potter.

Eleanor lived in Killingworth from 1973 until 2009 when she moved to Crescent Point Assisted Living in Niantic and was a member of Killingworth Congregational Church. She attended Gilbert Schools in Winsted, graduated from Northfield-Mount Herman Preparatory School in Northfield, MA and graduated Simmons College in Boston, MA, Class of 1947. Eleanor was a member of the Killingworth Seniors, the Reach Recovery Program of and of the Vintage Players Estuary Council in Old Saybrook.

Eleanor is survived by a son, Alan J. Kimball and his wife Cathy of Woolwich, ME; a daughter, Nancy Saunders and her husband, Ronald of East Haddam; a sister, Jane Allen of Slingerlands, NY; five grandchildren, Isaac Kimball, Dr. Samuel Kimball, Christopher Kimball, Nikki Kimball and Rebecca Grant; eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Spencer R. Potter and the Rev. Lyman G. Potter.

Nancy would like to extend her thanks to the staffs at Crescent Point and Aaron Manor for her Mom's nearly ten years of care.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 24th at 1:30 pm in Higganum-Burr Cemetery, Route 81 in Higganum. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in Middletown Press on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary