Rogerson, Eleanor M.
Eleanor M. (Guidotti) Rogerson, 93, of Higganum, wife of the late John W. Rogerson, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Whitehall, NY. She was born in Rockville, CT, daughter of the late Alfred A. and E. Christine (McNeil) Guidotti. She graduated from Syracuse University in 1948 with a degree in music education. She played cello and piano and sang in the Middletown Area Choir for many years. Eleanor was a music teacher first in Proctor, VT where she met her husband. Returning to CT she taught music briefly at Haddam Elementary School and later a head bank teller with Connecticut Bank and Trust in Higganum. She was a past member of the Haddam School Board and worked at the election polls in Haddam for many years. She was a longtime member of the Higganum Methodist Church and Eastern Star. She was for many years a 4-H leader for a girls homemaker club. After retirement she and John spent many years RVing across the US and into Canada. Eleanor is survived by her daughter Christine Crossman and her husband Max Crossman of Whitehall, NY; sons, John Rogerson and his wife, Kimberly Rogerson, of East Haddam, Michael Rogerson of Higganum, Alfred Rogerson and his wife Barbara of East Haddam, four grandchildren Laurel E. Crossman, Stephen W. Crossman, Jack F. Rogerson and Ella R. Rogerson and four greatgrandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband John and brothers Richard and Alfred Guidotti. Due to the current conditions, funeral services are private. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.