Brown, Elijah Levi
Deacon Elijah Levi Brown, age 84, of Middletown CT, went from Earth to Glory on October 25, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born on August 6, 1936 in Hemingway, SC, he was the son of the late Ulysses Simpson Brown and the late Sallie Jane (Gilyard) Brown.
Elijah attended Chavis High School in Hemingway, SC where he completed the 12th grade. He was noted to be the first "Black" school bus driver in Williamsburg County, where he had an impeccable record for perfect attendance and being on time. After graduation, Elijah relocated to CT, became established before returning to SC where he met and married the late Alberta J. Davis. Elijah & Alberta were the proud parents of four beautiful children, Towanda, Gwin, Sharon & Michael; and became founding members of Zion Baptist Church (Zion First Baptist Church), where he worshiped over 60 years. He served on the building committee for the original Zion Baptist Church; ordained as a Deacon in 1960; maintained an active membership of the Deacon Board Men's Ministry (where he worked diligently); and sang on the male & gospel chorus.
Elijah was a hard worker with strong work ethics, working full time job - 40 hours without missing a day at Monsanto/Silgan Plastics Co. while also working part time at Middletown Builders Supply. He retired from Monsanto/Silgan Plastics Co. after 40 years of service.
Elijah leaves behind to cherish his memories; his wife Doris (Gray) Brown; his children, Towanda McArthur, Gwin Matthews, Sharon Ellis, and Michael Brown, Lolita Yvette Dorsey (Virgil) and Melinda Roberts (LeRoy); six grandchildren, Kisha Brown, Shayla McArthur, L. William McArthur, III, Shaleah Ellis, Tayia Brown, and Rochelle Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Kameron Mitchell, Kaijah Mitchell, Kaniyah Mitchell, Tiah Rojas, and Cadence Smith; his sisters; Lillie Brown Lewis Weston (George), Rozetta J. (Rose) Brown Reed (Clyde), Regenia Brown Bradsher (Albert), and Clarass Brown Johnson; sister-in-law, Mary Jessie Brown; and a host of cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Elijah was predeceased by his brothers, Benjamin LeRoy (Roy) Brown and Carolina March (Kelly) Brown.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the Middlesex Hospital Staff for all their wonderful care and support during his time of need.
Elijah's "Home Going Service" will be held on November 2, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, 857 South Main Street, Middletown. There will be no calling hours. The family asks that masks and social distancing be adhered to during the service. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
