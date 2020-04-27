|
Brown, Elinor Marie
Elinor "Ellie" Marie Brown passed away on April 17, 2020, in Middletown, CT. Born in Quebec, she immigrated to the U.S. with her parents, Harold and Mabel Brown, and her brothers Melvin and Clayton "Jim" Brown, all of whom predeceased her. She was 85.
She is survived by her children: Russell (Kathy) Therrien of Hollywood, MD; Cheryl (David) Laferriere of Woodbury, CT; and grandchildren Pamela (Alex) Ziegler of Haverford, PA; Philip Cassidy of York, ME; Lucy Laferriere of Woodbury, CT; Peter Laferriere, serving in the US Navy on board USS Nimitz (CVN-68); sister-in-law Joan Brown, of East Hampton, CT; and nephew Clayton (Laura) Brown or Colchester, CT; and niece Holly (Tom) O'Connell of Monson, MA.
Ellie was an active and enthusiastic spirit. She helped to open Essex Cleaners in the early '60s and was a Cub Scout Den Mother. After moving to Chester, Elinor worked a horse farm, managed a chicken farm on Goose Hill, assisted the local 4-H group, and played softball with the Zanardi Oilers. She was a talented seamstress, making costumes for her children, friends, and family for years. She stood as an Armed Nuclear Security Officer at Connecticut Yankee power plant, and went on to work Traffic Enforcement for the Town of Chester, and retired on the Chester Public Works crew.
An avid clogger, Ellie performing at many local festivals. She's run white water rapids in Maine, was often seen around town on her motorcycle or in her beloved Jeep, and was very proud to have completed Chester's first Road Race. Elinor was quick with a smile and a laugh, willing to lend a hand, especially the elderly.
Burial is to be private, and due to current world affairs, any future memorial service will be at the discretion of the family.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 28, 2020