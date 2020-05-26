Elizabeth Durham
Durham, Elizabeth
Elizabeth J. (Betty) Durham, 96, formerly of Middletown and Old Saybrook, died at Apple Rehabilitation Center in Old Saybrook on May 23. Betty is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Judith Durham of Niantic. She was predeceased by her daughter, Catherine Walden and her son, Robert Durham.
Betty graduated from Middlesex Community College with honors late in life. She always enjoyed reading historical accounts of former presidents and their wives. She loved the beach, gardening and spending time with her family.
We would like to thank the staff at Apple Rehabilitation for the compassionate care they provided.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the family plot at Pine Grove Cemetery in Middletown.
Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Middletown Press on May 26, 2020.
