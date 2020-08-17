1/1
Elizabeth Helena ("Liz") McArthur
McArthur, Elizabeth ("Liz") Helena
Jesus Christ welcomed Elizabeth ("Liz") Helena McArthur into his loving arms on Saturday, July 25, 2020. During her peaceful transition at the age of 39, she was home surrounded by family. Liz was born on January 21, 1981 in Waukegan, IL to Raymond and Rose McArthur. Liz was known to be loving and nurturing and a blessing to her family and friends. Liz loved to help people and earned her master's degree at the University of Connecticut and worked as a registered dietitian. Liz had a strong faith in God and attended Cross Street A.M.E. Zion with her father.
Funeral service will be held at Cross Street A.M.E Zion Church, located at 440 West Street, Middletown, Ct. 06457 at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Moses L. Harvill will officiate the services (everyone must remain in vehicles). Following the service, Liz will be laid to rest at Indian Hill Cemetery in Middletown. Face coverings are required, and attendees must practice social distancing.
www.hkhfuneralservices.com For more information, visit: www.bettereatingsecrets.com

Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cross Street A.M.E Zion Church - everyone must remain in vehicles
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very sad time
L L
