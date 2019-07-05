Humphrey, Elizabeth

Elizabeth Hunter Humphrey (Ms. Teart) 92, of Middletown, wife of the late Joseph Humphrey for 24 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1926 to the late Mr. Jesse and Annie (Smith) Hunter. She was born in South Carolina and relocated to Middletown, CT when she was 3 months old. Affectionately known as "Lil" she is the third oldest of three brothers who are the late Willie Hunter, the late Robert "Bo" Hunter, and the late Carl Hunter; six sisters, Ruby Ready, Jessie Mae Yopp, Marie Alston, Ada Boyd, Annie Yopp and the late Margaret Brown.

Lil has been a committed and faithful member of Cross Street AME Zion Church for over 85 years. She served the church in many capacities and ministries. She was president of the various usher boards and a member of various choirs. She was a missionary life member and many other boards. She loved her church, pastor and church family. Her favorite bible verse was Psalms 27.

Lil is known throughout Middletown for her cooking especially her mac & cheese, dinner rolls, pies and cakes just to name a few. Her dinner would leave you with the "Can't Help Its" and the desire in wanting more. She will be truly missed.

Lil leaves behind to mourn her death her daughter Denise Humphrey Parker of Middletown; 8 grandchildren: Cheryl Teart, Katherine Teart, Joyce Teart, Nakeah Hilton, Takesha West, Craig Outland Jr. and Shalisa Steele all of Middletown and Patricia Teart of Portsmouth, VA; 13 great-grands and 7 great-great-grands; one god child Roxanne Ready.

She was also predeceased by 3 children, Patricia Teart, John Teart, and Dennis Teart.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00am at Cross Street AME Zion Church. Burial will follow in Indian Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church from 9:00 to 11:00 am. Donations may be made to Cross Street AME Zion Church, 440 West Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in Middletown Press on July 6, 2019