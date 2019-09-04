|
|
Cavanagh, Ellen
Ellen Cavanagh (née Weinberger) died of leukemia near her home in Clinton, Connecticut, on August 29, 2019.
Ellen is survived by her two adult sons, Gregory and Jonathan, and Jonathan's wife Bethany; her brothers Andrew and David Weinberger, and their wives Meredith Sue Willis and Ann Geller; her nieces and nephews Joel, Nechama, Leah, and Nathan; and the many dear friends that brightened her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Weinberger and Sherry Berliner Weinberger.
Ellen was born on April 28, 1947 in Roslyn Heights, NY. She graduated from Herricks High School in 1965, and graduated from Bridgeport University in 1969 with a degree in English, and married shortly thereafter. Before and after the birth of her sons, she worked as a teacher, did editorial work and proofreading for magazines, and for many years managed the personal affairs of an elderly local resident. She also managed estate sales with two friends.
But, she found her true vocational calling as the executive director of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce where for twenty-five years she worked closely with local businesses, organized annual events – including the Blue Fish Road Race, the summer concert series, and Business After Hours events – and was essential in building the local business community.
In addition to her work with the Chamber, Ellen was deeply involved in the local community. She worked with the board of education, served on the board of the YMCA, was a member of the Lions Club, and volunteered weekly at the Team Six soup kitchen.
With all her achievements, Ellen was most proud of her sons and daughter-in-law – for their professional accomplishments, but more importantly for their loving hearts and strength of character. They were by her side throughout her final illness.
Her love and kindness extended beyond her immediate family. The family recalls her generosity, opening her door to members of the community who needed help and support.
Ellen was unusually talented at friendship. She stayed in touch with friends going back to her early childhood, and many from high school. In Clinton, she was a beloved member of several large, close groups of friends who both supported one another and deeply enjoyed one another's company – including friends from golf, the gym she was so dedicated to, her reading group, the Friday's at Donohue's group, her condo neighbors where she was co-president, and the business community.
Ellen was central to her extended family who learned from her how to make all feel at home, make everyone laugh, and feed them abundantly. Her Thanksgivings were the central event for her extended family, gathering from across the United States. Ellen loved to bring a smile to all by making jokes but equally loved to laugh herself. Her smile lightened the hearts of all who met her. She had a lively intellect, and a deep emotional intelligence.
At her request, a party will be held on September 22, 4-8pm, at the Clinton Country Club; it is open to all who knew her and wish to celebrate her life and memory. Also at Ellen's request, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Families Helping Families. (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.fhfclinton.org&d=DwIDaQ&c=B73tqXN8Ec0ocRmZHMCntw&r=-dy0d9ZYRV6t8n9p1XX9NruuzKuxxabR9-udn3FpqgU&m=VuCn1vogTHs98RMNsnYkkTN86hIOEqsIM6p4U8kCByc&s=RKkGOtNevBl8teFNdbi2djBEzMDwgJVejDLk_jLApZk&e= ), and give blood regularly.
Published in Middletown Press & Shoreline Times & The New Haven Register from Sept. 5 to Sept. 13, 2019