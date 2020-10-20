1/1
Elmer E. Chiarappa
Chiarappa, Elmer E.
Elmer Emilio Chiarappa, 95, of Middlefield, husband of the late Angela (Mancini) Chiarappa, passed away at home on October 14, 2020. Born in Meriden, he was the son of the late Emilio and Grace (Papandarea) Chiarappa.
Elmer lived in Middlefield since 1950 and was a member of Middlefield Federated Church. He was the co-owner along with his wife of E. Chiarappa Jewelry for sixty-five years. He graduated Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1944 and went on to serve in the United States Navy during World War II. He was active on the Committee for establishing Midget Football in Middlefield and very active playing tennis where he made lifelong friendships. Elmer was also a member of the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, Junior Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club in Middlefield and the Wiseman's Club.
Elmer is survived by a son, David G. Chiarappa of Costa Rica; daughter Lori Chiarappa Watson of East Gloucester, MA; three gentlemen who were like sons, Chuck Pelletier, Rich Pelletier and Billy Pelletier; five grandchildren, Christopher Chiarappa, Jason Chiarappa, Natalie Watson Lodge, William Watson and Isabella Chiarappa Pastur; five great-grandchildren, Serena Chiarappa, Mya Chiarappa, Tyler Chiarappa, Finn Lodge and Jack Lodge; two nephews, Richard Chiarappa and his wife Martha of West Hartford and Robert Silipigni of Lawrence, KS and several friends.
Along with his wife and parents, Elmer was predeceased by two sons, Alan Chiarappa and Craig Chiarappa; two brothers, George and Richard Chiarappa and a sister, Flora Silini.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24 at 10:00 a.m. in Middlefield Cemetery, 402 Main Street, Middlefield where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elmer's memory may be made to Chiarappa Scholarship Fund c/o Middlefield Federated Church, 402 Main Street, Middlefield, CT 06455. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.



Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Middlefield Cemetery
