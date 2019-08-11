Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Elsa Santos
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Liturgy
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Elm St.
Middletown, CT
Elsa Maria Santos


1943 - 2019
Santos, Elsa Maria
Santos, Elsa Maria

Elsa Maria Santos, 76, of Middletown, beloved wife of Miguel Santos, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Puerto Rico, daughter of Miguel and Adela (Quinones) Martinez. Elsa enjoyed her trips to the casino. She was the queen of her family. Elsa is survived by her husband Miguel, daughters, Millie Torres, Zenaida Rivera and Lissette Roman, all of Middletown; brothers, Jaime Martinez, Miguel Martinez, Pedro Rios, sisters, Zoraida Ruiz, Adela Rios, Carmen Santos, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held on Wednesday (Aug. 14th) at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Elm St., Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown.
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 12, 2019
