Elsie Mae (Weaver) Harris, 80 of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Middlesex Memorial Hospital. She was born in Tuskegee Alabama on January 1, 1940 to the late McClaine and Estelle (Keyes) Weaver. She was the second child of twelve children.
Elsie invited Christ into her life at the early age of 8 years old. She served, trusted and worshipped the lord until the end.
She was educated through the school system in Alabama. She relocated to Middletown in August of 1966 and became a faithful member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Lorenzo L. Woods, and continued her membership under the leadership of Bishop W. Vance Cotten. As a lifelong member of Shiloh she was a dedicated member of the Senior Choir.
She leaves to cherish her memories four children, Sharon, Leon, Karen, and Derrick Harris all of Middletown; five sisters, Lillie Pickard of Middletown, Anne Hart of Cromwell, Mary and Rachel Weaver of Tuskegee Al, Norma Weaver of New Orleans, LA, and three brothers Moses and Oliver Weaver of Shorter Al and Charles (Rossie) Hill of Bloomfield CT; four grandchildren, Amber Turner, Kacie, Tonie, and Piper Harris and one great-grand Kameron and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Elsie worked and retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft after 29 years of service where she formed many special friendships. Elsie leaves behind a special friend Doris Stevens of Middletown to cherish her memory.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Margaret Ruffin, Estella Weaver, and Pearlene Chiles, and a brother James Weaver.
A private graveside service will be held due to social restrictions. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
