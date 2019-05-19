Spada, Jr., Emanuel J.

Emanuel "Manny" John Spada, Jr., 64, of Cromwell, beloved husband of Linda (Johnson) Spada for twenty-nine years, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late Emanuel J. Spada, Sr. and the late Ann "Dolly" (Passanisi) Spada.

Manny lived in Cromwell for the past twenty-nine years with his wife and family. He grew up in Middletown. He worked for SNET for twenty-nine years in customer support and as a programmer. Manny was an avid reader, a big Star Trek and Star Wars fan, enjoyed Marvel and DC Comic books and action figures and was a collector of memorabilia. He loved horror movies and wrestling and was an avid fan of the UCONN Women's Basketball and the Boston Red Sox.

Along with his wife, Manny is survived by his daughter, Sherry A. Spada of Cromwell; two sons, Ryan C. Spada and Shaun M. Spada, both of Cromwell; and two brothers, Thomas Spada of Middletown and Steven Spada of Coventry.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Ann A. Spada.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 9:00 a.m. from the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Saint John Church, 5 Saint John Court, Cromwell. Burial will follow in Saint Sebastian Cemetery in Middlefield.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Cromwell Funeral Home. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in Middletown Press on May 20, 2019