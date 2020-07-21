Marino, Emily (Helenek)
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Emily Helenek Marino, age 90. She was born in Astoria Queens, New York, daughter of the late Henry Helenek and Mary (Durnik) Helenek, later moving to Portland, CT and settling in Higganum with Emanuel S. Marino, her husband of 57 years. Emily was a devout Catholic and drew much strength from her faith. She was an expert baker and professionally made and decorated special occasion and wedding cakes. Everyone was tickled to receive her Italian cookies and other delicious goods. Emily was also a skilled seamstress, sewing matching dresses for her young children, and decorating her home with her creations. Emily was kind and generous to all and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Maryann Smith and her husband Randy; Dianne Nocera and her husband Louis; Joseph Marino and his wife Sherrie; Carol Marino, and Paul Marino; four grandchildren, Stephen Smith, Sarah Smith Onofrio and her husband Peter; Louis Nocera, Jr., and Caroline Nocera; and two great-grandchildren, Ushai Onofrio and Aliya Onofrio. Also, brother-in-law Joseph Marino and his wife Diana, sister-in-law Vera Marino, cousins Helen Pytlik and Caroline Zidek, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, daughter Amelia, sister Irma Shemeth and other siblings. The Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday, July 24th at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Church, Higganum. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
