Aunt Emily. All fond memories. It was good to see everyone during our last visit to Higganum. I was surprised that Katherine remembered the little bag of jacks you gave her and that she played with them on the coffee table. Over the years I have kept a photo on my desk of you and I. I think it was taken summer 1941 in backyard of the old house in Gildersleve. I think you could even see Burt's garage. I am 1 year old and you are holding me with your right arm. We were living in the upstairs apartment at that time just before we moved to New York. Dear Aunt Emily, rest in peace in eternal life.

Sonny and Katherine Helenek

Family