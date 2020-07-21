1/1
Emily (Helenek) Marino
1929 - 2020
Marino, Emily (Helenek)
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Emily Helenek Marino, age 90. She was born in Astoria Queens, New York, daughter of the late Henry Helenek and Mary (Durnik) Helenek, later moving to Portland, CT and settling in Higganum with Emanuel S. Marino, her husband of 57 years. Emily was a devout Catholic and drew much strength from her faith. She was an expert baker and professionally made and decorated special occasion and wedding cakes. Everyone was tickled to receive her Italian cookies and other delicious goods. Emily was also a skilled seamstress, sewing matching dresses for her young children, and decorating her home with her creations. Emily was kind and generous to all and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Maryann Smith and her husband Randy; Dianne Nocera and her husband Louis; Joseph Marino and his wife Sherrie; Carol Marino, and Paul Marino; four grandchildren, Stephen Smith, Sarah Smith Onofrio and her husband Peter; Louis Nocera, Jr., and Caroline Nocera; and two great-grandchildren, Ushai Onofrio and Aliya Onofrio. Also, brother-in-law Joseph Marino and his wife Diana, sister-in-law Vera Marino, cousins Helen Pytlik and Caroline Zidek, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, daughter Amelia, sister Irma Shemeth and other siblings. The Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday, July 24th at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Church, Higganum. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
JUL
24
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Aunt Emily. All fond memories. It was good to see everyone during our last visit to Higganum. I was surprised that Katherine remembered the little bag of jacks you gave her and that she played with them on the coffee table. Over the years I have kept a photo on my desk of you and I. I think it was taken summer 1941 in backyard of the old house in Gildersleve. I think you could even see Burt's garage. I am 1 year old and you are holding me with your right arm. We were living in the upstairs apartment at that time just before we moved to New York. Dear Aunt Emily, rest in peace in eternal life.
Sonny and Katherine Helenek
Family
July 21, 2020
Diane, Sorry for the loss of your mom. My heart goes out to u and your family at this difficult time. Cheri
Cheryl Duff
Friend
July 21, 2020
Aunt Emily, may you rest in peace and know you will always be surrounded by eternal love.

God bless you,

Dave, Debbie, and Allison
David Goldin
Family
