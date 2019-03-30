|
Petersen, Emma
Emma Pettersen, 83, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on February 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Morrison, grandson, Robert Morrison, granddaughter, LeeAnn Morrison, all from Middletown; sister, Mirna Pomerleau, and brother, Donald Lathrupe, both residing in Maine. Her extended family of friends at St. Luke's apartments, where she resided. Her shopping buddy Steve Hillyer and all who called her nanny. A private service will be held at a later date in her home state of Maine. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 30, 2019