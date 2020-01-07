|
Moriarty, Erica
Erica M. Moriarty, born July 7, 1964 in New London, CT, passed away on January 4, 2020, at her Middletown Home. Erica was predeceased by her two infant children, Kyle and Tara. She leaves behind her loving family and friends, her father Thomas Moriarty and his wife Pamela of Niantic; her mother Sandra Moriarty of Cobalt; her brother Sean Moriarty and his wife Tanja of Higganum; her niece Erin Moriarty and her fiancé Justin Pepe of Winooski Vermont; her nephew Christopher Moriarty of Middletown; a great friend and neighbor Bill Brown; her cherished cat Emma; she also leaves many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins , and friends. In her youth, Erica, grew up in East Lyme, CT. She was possibly the first girl to play Little League baseball in the United States. This was made possible because the East Lyme Little league defied the National Little League organization that forbade girls to play Little League in the early 1970's. Erica was also an avid gymnast and Irish step dancer who competed at many an Irish Feis. Erica volunteered at various organizations, always willing to give a kind word and a smile. Erica will be remembered as a strong, positive woman. No matter what life presented, she faced it with courage positivity and optimism. She was a kind loving soul who will be greatly missed by all those she touched.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, January 11, at 9:30 a.m. at First Church United Church of Christ, 190 Court Street Middletown CT. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church at 9:00 a.m. to share memories prior to the service. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Mary cemetery in New London. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Erica's name to First Church United Church of Christ, 190 Court Street Middletown CT, 06457, The CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road Newington, CT 06111,or the . To share memories or express condolences online please visit
