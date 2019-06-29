Pandolfi, Sr., Ernest J.

Ernest J. Pandolfi, Sr., 81, of Cromwell, beloved husband of Dorothy (Astle) Pandolfi for 59 years died on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Middlesex Hospital following a one-year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Hartford on April 2, 1938, he was the son of the late Ernest C. Pandolfi and Florence (Surri) Pandolfi of Wethersfield.

Ernie attended Wethersfield schools graduating from Wethersfield High School, Class of 1956, and attended Hartford Technical School. His love of cars led to a career as an automobile mechanic, his first job being with Roggi's Garage in Hartford, followed by Sherman Tomasso and Dattco Bus Company. In 1974, he started his own construction company, Pandolfi Excavating, later becoming Pandolfi Construction which he operated until his retirement. He was a former Cromwell Volunteer fireman and participated in the American Legion Cub Scout Pack #19 with his sons.

Ernie's hobbies were antiquing, tag sales, boating and all water sports and working in his barn. He was a longtime member of the Cromwell Outboard Association. A lover of Chris Craft boats, he and Dottie enjoyed 25 years of boating aboard their 36' Chris Craft, Empress, at Middle Cove Marina in Essex. He presently owned the boat of his dreams, a 1958 Chris Craft Continental 23' mahogany speed boat and could be seen proudly cruising the Connecticut River.

Ernie is survived by his four children, sons, Ernest J. Pandolfi, Jr. of Middletown, Gary S. Pandolfi of Redfield, NY, Jeffrey T. Pandolfi of Portland and his daughter, Kelly Bradway and son-in-law, Robert Bradway of Moodus. He also leaves ten beautiful grandchildren; Sabrina, Ernest C. and wife, Persa, Gary, Jr., Marina, Julia, Cori, Samantha, Nicole, Riley and Masey. In addition, he leaves three brothers, Donald (Catherine), Thomas (Pat) and Joseph Pandolfi and his sister, Nancy Magrogan (Edward).

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by an infant granddaughter, Megan Pandolfi and his daughter-in-law, Lorraine Pandolfi.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Saint John R.C. Church, 5 Saint John Court, Cromwell. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Middletown.

Family and friends may call TODAY from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernie's memory may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. #142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to the . To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in Middletown Press on July 1, 2019