Monarca, Ernesto

Ernesto Romeo Monarca, 68, husband of Carol Monarca, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Hartford. Born on Oct. 20, 1952 in Melilli, Italy, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Rosaria Monarca. He had been a resident of Middletown most of his life and was a member of St. Sebastian Church and the Italian Society of Middletown. He attended Vinal Technical High School and in his younger years was employed at the Public Market and then the Jarvis Co.

Ernesto enjoyed welcoming friends who came from Italy and loved to show them around. He enjoyed gardening, crabbing, and fishing with his daughter and brothers in his later years as well as walking at the Wesleyan track regularly. He also took great joy in simply hanging out at his house with his family and pets.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving family, a daughter, Lisa Monarca and Michael of Middletown, a son, Vincent and daughter-in-law, Amy Monarca of Salem, five brothers, Giuseppe and wife Sandy Monarca of Middletown, Sebastian and wife Maria Monarca of Middletown, Salvatore and wife Sandy Monarca of Cromwell, Giovanni and wife Mary Monarca of Cromwell, Antonio and wife Sheila Monarca of Cromwell, two sisters, Filomena and husband Garland Donadio of Cromwell, Vincenza and husband James Flynn of Marlvern, PA, two grandchildren, Brody and Katie. As well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many cherished friends. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the MSICU and Carol's co-workers at St. Francis Hospital and Middlesex Hospital for all of their compassionate care.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct 27th at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Church, Middletown. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High Street, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.



