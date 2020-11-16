Burr, Jr., Erwin E.
Erwin E. Burr, Jr., 79, of Higganum, husband of Hollis (French) Burr, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at home with his wife by his side. He was born in Middletown, the son of the late Erwin E. and Augusta (Miorandi) Burr, Sr. A veteran of Vietnam, Erwin served with the US Army aboard a LCU. During his deployment he participated in countless missions up and down the Mekong Delta to the DMZ. Prior to his retirement, he was a general carpenter. Later in his career he specialized in custom carpentry. Erwin was a life member of the Haddam Volunteer Fire Department. He was a Little League Coach for his sons and children of the Haddam community. For many years he was involved with Higganum Rod and Gun Club and Tobacco Valley Flywheelers. Erwin also spent many hours volunteering at Burr District Cemetery. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Jason Burr and his wife Lisa, grandson, Noah Burr, step grandchildren, Rebecca and Steven; son, Jeremy Burr and his wife, Meredith, granddaughter, Addison; son, Erwin E. Burr, III; sister, Nancy LePard and her husband, Wayne; nephew, Brian LePard; and niece, Cindy Landino; and his Sheltie, Mica. Calling Hours will be held Wednesday (November 18th) from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Graveside Services in Higganum-Burr Cemetery with Military Funeral Honors on Thursday (November 19th) at 1 p.m. COVID-19 precautions are required for both services. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Haddam Veterans' Museum, c/o Rick Annino, 671 Little City Rd., Higganum, CT 06441 or to a charity of the donor's choice
