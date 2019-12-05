|
Traskos, Ethel
Ethel M Traskos passed away November 25, 2019.
Born Ethel Adelle Monte, she was born February 28, 1926 in Middletown, CT. to her parents Ethel Rebecca Senf and Harry Monte of Moodus, CT.
Raised on North Moodus Rd. in Moodus, she met and married Edward Traskos building their home at 129 Cherry Swamp Rd., Moodus.
Ethel worked at Sibley Company in East Haddam for many years until it closed. She then worked for Whelan in Chester until she retired at the age of 85.
Her final years were spent at Chestelm Healthcare in Moodus.
Ethel was predeceased by her husband Edward Traskos and her brothers Howard Monte and Charles F. Monte.
Ethel leaves behind a daughter Susan Modzelewski of Arizona and grandson Darren Modzelewski of California, as well as nieces Sharon Monte of Clinton, Karen (Monte) Chamberlin of Enfield, Judy (Traskos) Wood of Cromwell and a nephew Charles H. Monte of Lyme.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in GrandView Camp Resort, 89 North Moodus Rd., Moodus, CT. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling the arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 6, 2019