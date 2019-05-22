Bruzik, Evelyn Marie

Evelyn Marie (Taylor) Bruzik, 80, of Middletown, wife of the late Michael B. Bruzik, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 surrounded by family at Apple Rehab in Cromwell. Born in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget (Madden) Taylor.

Evelyn lived in Middletown all of her life graduating Middletown High School. Evelyn's family and grandchildren were her heart.

Evelyn is survived by three sons, Robert Bruzik of Charlotte, NC, Scott Bruzik of Middletown and David Bruzik and his wife Siobhan of Rocky Hill; four brothers, Patrick Taylor of Middletown, John Taylor of Anaheim, CA, Thomas Taylor of Manchester and Joseph Taylor of Melbourne, FL and two grandchildren, Nicole and Fiona.

Along with her husband and parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her daughter, Susan E. Bruzik.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 10:00 a.m. at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. Burial will follow in Saint John Cemetery in Middletown.

Family and friends may call on Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn's memory may be made to the . To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in Middletown Press on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary