Shover, Evelyn

Evelyn Shover, 97, of Westbrook, CT passed away on March 25, 2019 at her daughters home in East Hampton, CT. Born November 8, 1921 in Brownington, VT she moved to CT during WWII while waiting for her husband to return from the war. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Merrill J. Shover, the love of her life and her son Merrill J. Shover Jr., who passed away in Dec.

Evelyn worked at Crammers for many years, but what was most important to her was spending time with her family. She was one of the most loved, adorable, sweetest, kindest, gracious and generous wife, mother and grandmother. God truly blessed our family. Everyone she met received a sweet smile along with her twinkling bright blue eyes. She was loved by many. Evelyn is survived by her daughter Lorraine "Gail" Allen and husband Guy Allen of East Hampton, CT, Marilyn Parsons of Delmar, MD. Granddaughters Michelle McLain-Cameron, Jessica-McLain Danks, Coral Hatfield, and Yvette Renee Lee, and numerous great and great-great-granddaughters and grandsons. In addition to great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial will take place in Westmore, VT. To be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice or the . Cards can be sent to 38 Mallard Cove, East Hampton, CT Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary