Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swan Funeral Home
1224 Boston Post Road
Old Saybrook, CT 06475
(860) 388-4106
For more information about
Evelyn Shover
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Shover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Shover


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Shover Obituary
Shover, Evelyn
Evelyn Shover, 97, of Westbrook, CT passed away on March 25, 2019 at her daughters home in East Hampton, CT. Born November 8, 1921 in Brownington, VT she moved to CT during WWII while waiting for her husband to return from the war. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Merrill J. Shover, the love of her life and her son Merrill J. Shover Jr., who passed away in Dec.
Evelyn worked at Crammers for many years, but what was most important to her was spending time with her family. She was one of the most loved, adorable, sweetest, kindest, gracious and generous wife, mother and grandmother. God truly blessed our family. Everyone she met received a sweet smile along with her twinkling bright blue eyes. She was loved by many. Evelyn is survived by her daughter Lorraine "Gail" Allen and husband Guy Allen of East Hampton, CT, Marilyn Parsons of Delmar, MD. Granddaughters Michelle McLain-Cameron, Jessica-McLain Danks, Coral Hatfield, and Yvette Renee Lee, and numerous great and great-great-granddaughters and grandsons. In addition to great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial will take place in Westmore, VT. To be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice or the . Cards can be sent to 38 Mallard Cove, East Hampton, CT
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swan Funeral Home
Download Now