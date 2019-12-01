|
Slack, Fay
Fay Anna Slack from East Hampton, CT passed away peacefully the evening of November 27, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital, after suffering from a stroke. She was surrounded by loved ones as she passed. Fay was born in Middletown, CT on February 20, 1964. For the last several years she has resided in Deep River.
Fay's passions in life were her family and friends. She embraced the true meaning of motherhood to the fullest extent. Joshua and Stephanie, her children were the brightest stars in her life. She raised them to be kind, love, appreciate and share her strong connection to family and friends.
Fay's vibrant personality captivated those who knew her. She was a force of nature who loved her family and friends fiercely. Her smile lit up every room and her laughter was very contagious. Her love for helping people and making them smile was proven in the several years working at the Middlesex Cancer Center, Birds of a Feather cafe. She made it her mission to put a smile on the patients faces who were suffering from cancer.
Fay was a dedicated and hard worker. She held multiple positions including serving at the Copper Skillet. She loved treating the little kids who stopped in for breakfast with little extras to make them happy. Her love for kids was immense. "Auntie Fay" was always full of hugs for all the little kids in the family. She played with them and brought them little fun gifts.
Fay has joined her beloved father Clarence "Red" Slack, her grandparents, Philena Christmas Slack and Carmen Slack Sr., her special aunt and friend Judy Flemke, her wonderful Uncle Ron and her friend Jamie, Margaret and David in Heaven.
Fay is survived by her two children, Joshua Slack and Stephanie Slack and her boyfriend Jake, her mom and friend Catherine Slack, her siblings, Jody Manemeit and her husband Norman, Tammy DiPace and her husband Fran, Joseph Fraulino, Sr. and his girlfriend Christal, Clarence "Tim" Slack Jr., Robert Fraulino and his wife Carey, and David Fraulino and his wife Lynn, eighteen nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and nephews, aunts and cousins, as well as her closest friends, Julie, Kirsten, Kimmy and Gary, all her friends at the Middlesex Cancer Center, the Swede Club, and special family friends, the Flemkes, the Allens and many others.
Special thanks to the staff of Yale-New Haven Hospital for treating Fay as the wonderful women she was and offering support and kindness to her family.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, December 4th from 4-6 p.m. with a short service following from 6-7 p.m. at Robinson Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family's GoFundme page (Fay Slack Memorial Fundraiser) to help with the cost of the service.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 2, 2019