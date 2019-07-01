|
Rodriguez, Felix A.
Felix A. Rodriguez, 90, a resident of Cromwell CT, died peacefully on Friday, June 28. Felix was born on March 31, 1929 in the Dominican Republic and was the son of Luis and Rosa Rodriguez. He was the 6th of 12 children.
Felix immigrated to the United States in mid 1960s. Soon after he met and married Hilda, his wife of 52 years.
Felix loved watching baseball and rooting for the Boston Red Sox whenever he could.
Felix is survived by his loving wife Hilda (Jaquez) Rodriguez, his sons Felix A. Rodriguez, Antonio Rodriguez, Michael Rodriguez and Felix M. Rodriguez and 20 grandchildren.
Calling Hours are at D'Angelo Funeral Home in Middletown on Wednesday, July 3, from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John's Church in Cromwell at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5. Burial will follow in the Swedish Cemetery in Portland CT.
Published in Middletown Press on July 2, 2019