Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Sebastian Church
Middletown, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Filomena LoGiudice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Filomena LoGiudice


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Filomena LoGiudice Obituary
LoGiudice, Filomena
Filomena (Pitruzzello) LoGiudice, 74, of Middletown, Connecticut passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 3, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital.
She was born on March 10, 1945 in Melilli, Sicily. She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe Pitruzzello and Rosaria (Cristaldi) Pitruzzello. She was preceded in death by her brother Salvatore Pitruzzello.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Filippo S. LoGiudice of 52 years. She is also survived by her daughter Carmela Barresi and her husband Daniel of East Hartford, her son Salvatore LoGiudice and wife Jennifer of Higganum. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Tavio and Mateo LoGiudice whom she loved and deeply cherished. She is also survived by several sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Middlesex Hospital who cared for Filomena in her final days with great compassion toward her and her family.
Visiting hours will be held at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main Street, Middletown, CT on Sunday, September 8,2019 from 4:00 p.m – 6:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 9,2019, at 10 a.m. at Saint Sebastian Church in Middletown. Burial will be at Saint Sebastian's Cemetery in Middlefield.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Filomena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
Download Now