|
|
LoGiudice, Filomena
Filomena (Pitruzzello) LoGiudice, 74, of Middletown, Connecticut passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 3, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital.
She was born on March 10, 1945 in Melilli, Sicily. She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe Pitruzzello and Rosaria (Cristaldi) Pitruzzello. She was preceded in death by her brother Salvatore Pitruzzello.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Filippo S. LoGiudice of 52 years. She is also survived by her daughter Carmela Barresi and her husband Daniel of East Hartford, her son Salvatore LoGiudice and wife Jennifer of Higganum. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Tavio and Mateo LoGiudice whom she loved and deeply cherished. She is also survived by several sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Middlesex Hospital who cared for Filomena in her final days with great compassion toward her and her family.
Visiting hours will be held at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main Street, Middletown, CT on Sunday, September 8,2019 from 4:00 p.m – 6:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 9,2019, at 10 a.m. at Saint Sebastian Church in Middletown. Burial will be at Saint Sebastian's Cemetery in Middlefield.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 6, 2019