Price, Flora

Flora Price, 91, of Durham, beloved wife of the late Patrick Price, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home. She was born in Griminish, Scotland, daughter of the late Donald and Marion (MacPherson) MacKechnie. Flora worked at the Meriden Veterans' Memorial Hospital as a laboratory technician, primarily in the hematology department. Flora is survived by her sons, Donald Price of Durham, William Price of Greeneville, TN, daughter, Patricia Parmelee and her husband Joel of Randolph, VT, brother, William MacKechnie of England, sister, Margaret McDonald of Scotland, five grandchildren, Aimil, Bart, and Clark Parmelee, Amanda and Heather Price, as well as two great-grandchildren, Seamus and Lucy. She was predeceased by her husband Patrick, brothers, Donald and Ian and grandson, Kevin Meisterling. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held on Wednesday (July 3rd) at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, Main St., Durham. Burial will be in Mica Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may gather prior to the service on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

www.biegafuneralhome.com Published in Middletown Press on July 1, 2019