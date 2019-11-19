|
|
Root, Florence Evelyn
Florence Evelyn (Messer) Root, 94, of Cromwell and Middlefield, wife of the late Ralph E. Root for sixty plus years, passed her spirit into the hands of our Father on November 16, 2019. Born on July 19, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Maude Beatrice (Adams) and the late Benjamin Franklin Messer.
Florence enjoyed many activities over the course of her life including quality time with her family and friends, dancing, traveling in the U.S., a good book, boating with her husband, Ralph, tea, good conversation and playing cards. She was a member of 60+, AARP, Middlefield Federated Church and The Society of Mayflower Descendants (John Howland).
Florence is survived by her brother, Harold Messer, her daughters, Sally McMahon (Gary Garofalo) and Dian Veit, her two nieces, Cheryl Goff and Dan Messer; her nephew, David Messer, her grandchildren, Alicia Kleszcz (Ken), Erika Veit, Melissa McKeaveney (Travis), Ian McMahon (Kellene), Heather Butler (Jim), Patience Coleman (Phil) and Aaron Root and 13 great-grandchildren, and several great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves many friends at Apple Rehab in Middletown where she resided in her later years.
Along with her husband and parents, Florence was predeceased by her son, Bruce Root and her brother, Ermont Messer.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. Burial will follow in Middlefield Cemetery.
Family and friends may call on Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's memory may be made to the Book of Remembrance, Middlefield Federated Church, 402 Main Street, Middlefield, CT 06455. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 20, 2019