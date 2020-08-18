Ganguli, Frances Ann
Frances Ann (Bidorini) Ganguli of Middletown, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16th, 2020 at the age of 78. Fran was born September 3, 1941 in Stafford Springs, CT to the late Peter Bidorini and Florence (Kareski) Bidorini. She was a graduate of Stafford Springs High School and received her nursing degree from Hartford Hospital School of Nursing. As a Registered Nurse at Hartford Hospital she met her devoted husband, Dr. Prabhash Ganguli, who she married in 1969 and after a brief stint in Canada, moved to Middletown for a position at Middlesex Memorial Hospital where she worked as the Utilization Review Coordinator. Fran is survived by her loving husband Prabhash Ganguli of Middletown, son Gregory Ganguli of Morrison, Colorado, and daughter Amy Ganguli of El Paso, TX. She also helped nurture the young lives of her two grandchildren, Maya, age 9 and Markus, age 7. Fran also left behind her two siblings, Alfred Bidorini of West Hartford and Nina Gunn of Rocky Hill. In Middletown, Fran will be remembered most for her unselfish philanthropic efforts associated with the arts, town revitalization efforts, and public health. Gifted with leadership skills and public speaking it is of no surprise that she was asked to serve in leadership positions including a seat on the board of the Davidson Arts Center, Chair of the Middletown Arts Commission, Chair of the Middletown Health Commission, member of the Connecticut River Estuary Council, Middletown Chair of the Norwich Diocese Annual Bishops Appeal, and President of the American Medical Association Auxiliary for the state of Connecticut. Fran loved to travel with her husband, family, and friends and spent many happy moments on the beaches of Aruba where she traveled frequently. She was her kid's biggest fan attending every dance recital or sporting event; even those that required out of state travel. Her exuberant personality often made her the life of the party and her hearty laugh will be hard to forget. Fran has touched many lives. If you are one of those who have been blessed to have been touched by Fran's kindness and generosity and would like to pay your respects you are invited to attend the viewing at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown, CT 06457 on Friday, Aug. 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's memory may be made to Middlesex Health Helping Hands Assistance Fund, Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457 or online https://middlesexhealth.org/donate/make-a-gift
Under donation area, choose other and fill in Helping Hands Assistance Fund. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.