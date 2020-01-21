Middletown Press Obituaries
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Liturgy
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Mary of Czestochowa Church
Hoffman, Frances
Frances Hoffman, 88, of Middletown, wife of the late Allen Hoffman, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Parkway Pavilion in Enfield after a long illness. She was bornin Middletown, daughter of John and Rose Motyl. Frances was employed with the State of Connecticut as a teacher. After retirement Frances was a frequent volunteer at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church and Middlesex Hospital. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. Burial will follow at Indian Hill Cemetery. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 22, 2020
