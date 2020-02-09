Middletown Press Obituaries
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
View Map
Frances Maggiore Obituary
Maggiore, Frances
Frances Maggiore of Portland passed away on the morning of Feb. 7, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was 92 years old. She is survived by her son Paul D. Maggiore and his wife Terri, her daughter Leslie Martinelli and her husband Jim, and her son David Maggiore and his wife Linda. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Angela Maggiore, Alexander Martinelli and his wife Caroline, Amanda Martinelli, and Nick Maggiore.Other survivors include her sister, Cynthia Jordan, her brother Melvin DesJarlais and his wife Claire.
Born in Providence, RI in 1927, Frances moved to Middletown in 1950 when she married her late husband, Paul L. Maggiore, who predeceased her in 2004. She worked for over 40 years as a long-distance operator for Southern New England Telephone Company. She was an avid reader and enjoyed volunteering her time at the Portland Public Library.
A viewing will be held at D'Angelo Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to or the Animal Welfare Institute.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 10, 2020
