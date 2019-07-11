Muller, Frances

Frances Muller, 86, of Middletown, wife of the late E. Leroy Muller, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hartford, daughter of Floyd and Angelina (DiRenzo) D'Addario. Frances worked as an Administrative Assistant to the Registrar at Middlesex Community College, where she also earned her Associate Degree. She was a member of the Mother's Circle for St. Francis Church. Frances always enjoyed her time with friends and family especially her time in Florida and her time at Covenant Village. Her biggest pleasure was her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Frances is survived by her sons, Kurt L. Muller of West Hartford, Mark S. Muller of Middletown, daughters, Kathy Maher of New Jersey, Janine M. Sullivan of Glastonbury, 9 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Leroy, brother, Alfred D'Addario. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, July 15th at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Middletown. Burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends may gather prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to St. Francis Church, 10 Elm Street, Middletown, CT 06457, or, Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Liburn, GA 30047. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com Published in Middletown Press on July 12, 2019