Frances Bartlett Nichols passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 at Pilgrim Manor in Cromwell at the age of 93. She is the widow of Robert Alfred Nichols. They shared 44 years together in Middletown, CT. Born in Portland, CT in 1926, Frances was the daughter of Henry and Frances Bartlett. She was the oldest of three girls. Frances is survived by her sister, Genevieve Kelly of Bennington, VT, and predeceased by her sister, Mary Lou Long. She graduated from Portland High School and worked 22 years for Southern New England Telephone Company after raising her five children. Frances is survived by four children: Judith Freer of West Hartford, CT; Thomas Nichols and his wife Robin of Rockport, MA; Robert Nichols of Middletown, CT; and Ellen Palmer of Newbury, NH; and her daughter-in-law, Noille Nichols, who lives in Hamden, CT. She was predeceased by her son, Daniel Nichols. Frances took much joy in her nine grandchildren and three great-grandsons. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Frances was a member of the Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Middletown. She enjoyed family gatherings, knitting, reading, cribbage and especially travel in her camper with her husband. Frances will be missed by family, friends and all who knew her. The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9th at 11:00 a.m. at Biega's Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., in Middletown, with interment following at the Veteran's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at Biega's Funeral Home on Sunday, December 8th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Connecticut Spinal Cord Injury Association, PO Box 400, Wallingford, CT 06492 or at sciact.org/donate.aspx. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 6, 2019