Conroy, FrancisFrancis John Conroy, age 96, passed away peacefully at Middlesex Hospital on July 30, after a brief illness. Known to his family and friends as Jake or Scooch, he was the youngest of 12 children born to the late James and Catherine (Flynn) Conroy of Johnson St, Middletown. In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by his 11 brothers and sisters and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. He is survived by many nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. Born on January 1, 1924, Jake grew up in the north end of Middletown, attending St. Johns School and Middletown High School. He was one of three brothers to serve in the US Army during World War II. Serving in England, France, Belgium, and Germany in the Field Artillery, Jake celebrated his 21st birthday during the Battle of the Bulge. Following the war, Jake worked in the utilities industry, retiring in the 1960s to care for his aging parents. Jake enjoyed traveling and lived for a time in New Zealand and Ireland along with his brother Bob. They eventually returned to live in Middletown where they spent many happy years. Jake enjoyed golfing, watching sports, walking for miles around Middletown, and especially the home cooking and laughs shared with his large family. The Conroy family and cousins would like to especially thank Ms. Elizabeth Conroy for her devoted care of Uncle Jake over these last years. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 4th at 11:30 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Friends may gather prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will be held at the State Veterans' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood or contribute in his memory to The American Red Cross of CT, 209 Farmington Ave., Farmington, CT 06032. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit