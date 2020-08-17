Ziccardi, Frank A.

FRANK A. ZICCARDI, age 95 of Middletown, (and formerly the Bronx and Fort Plain, NY) passed away peacefully on August 13th, 2020 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Eileen Patricia Kearns. Frank was born in the Bronx on June 12, 1925, the youngest son of Joseph and Lena Ziccardi. He proudly joined the Navy on board the USS Bennington after the attack on Pearl Harbor and was honorably discharged in 1946, earning three battle stars. He worked in construction after the war, notably laying concrete for NY Life, the Empire State building, and the surrounding buildings of the World Trade Center. Frank was a letter carrier in Fort Plain, NY where he and Eileen raised three daughters before retiring to Middletown. He was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees, attending countless games in his youth. He loved watching UCONN girls' basketball and both Madison and Middletown youth sports games. Frank leaves behind his cherished daughters Marion (Rick) Malafronte, Susan Devany, and Juliana (Dominick) Sblendorio; his loving grandchildren Frank, Joseph and Katelin Malafronte, Matthew Devany, Dominick (Rebecca) Sblendorio, Paul (Alex) Sblendorio and a great-granddaughter Emma Sblendorio, as well as many adored nieces and nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, and neighbors and friends. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by six brothers and sisters. Frank will be buried at a private graveside service with military honors at the Veterans Cemetary in Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Veterans Hospital in West Haven, CT would be appreciated. His family wishes to thank the VA Hospital and Hospice Care of Middlesex Hospital for their service and support, as well as the outpouring of love from family and friends.

Funeral arrangements provided by D'Angelo Funeral Home of Middletown, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store