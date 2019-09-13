Middletown Press Obituaries
|
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Resources
Frank Calamaro


1928 - 2019
Frank Calamaro Obituary
Calamaro, Frank
Frank Calamaro, 90, husband of the late Rose (Cannata) Calamaro of Middlefield passed away on September 9, 2019 at Wadsworth Glen Health Care. He was born December 1, 1928 in Wallingford, son of the Late Frank M. Calamaro and Alice Losi Calamaro. He was a member of St. Sebastian Church and a WWII US Navy Veteran. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Al-Cap Mfg. as a Precision Tube Bender.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Frank and Charlene Calamaro. A daughter-in-law Kathy Calamaro. His grandchildren Leeann and Melvin Amador, Brendan and Christine Calamaro and Aubree Calamaro. A his close Friend and Casino Partner Ray Miller.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at st. Sebastian Church. Burial with military honors will follow at the State Veterans Cemetery. Friends and Relatives may call at the Funeral Home Monday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital, 20 York St., New Haven 06510.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 14, 2019
