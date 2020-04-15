|
Perrotti, Frank D.
Frank Donald Perrotti, 88, of Middletown, passed away on April 12, 2020, after a brief illness in the hospital. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Raffile Perrotti, on November 25, 2008. Frank was born on June 15, 1931 in New Haven, to his late father, Dominic, and mother, Anna Perrotti. Frank was especially close to his mother, with whom he shared his birthday, and often referred to her as his best friend and confidant. Frank was predeceased by his only sister, Teresa Gianotti, and her late husband, Eugene Gianotti, of North Haven. Frank graduated from Hillhouse High School New Haven in 1948. He was inducted into the James E. Hillhouse Athletic Alumni Hall of Fame in 2015, for his outstanding performance as a guard on the football team, high moral character, good citizenship and academic performance. He went on to attend Colgate University and play on the football team. Frank was a lifelong member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He graduated from Colgate University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1953. He was committed to his family and their farm, Perrotti Farm Produce Stand, in the Perrotti flats of Woodbridge. His father suffered from illness most of his life so, from a young age, Frank worked with his family on the farm. He continued to do so while also pursuing higher education at Colgate; oftentimes, he commuted home to New Haven on the weekends to help his mother run the farm. Frank worked for AVCO Lycoming Army Engine plant in Stratford and WJ Megin construction company in Naugatuck in the beginning of his career. His true passion and natural gifts in life were in growing beautiful flowers. He moved to Middlefield in 1968 with his family and established a successful wholesale and retail horticultural business, Perrotti's Farm & Garden Center, which he ran for over 30 years. Frank was proud that his family worked alongside him on the farm. His son, Ken, was his right hand for many years on the farm. Frank and Margaret enjoyed 13 fun-filled years in their Edgartown home on Martha's Vineyard. Father of Donald P. Perrotti Sr. of North Haven, Mary Ann Perrotti of Higganum, Robert J. (Mary Margaret) Perrotti of Middletown, Kenneth F. (Susan) Perrotti of Middletown, and David P. Perrotti of Torrington; grandfather of Donald P.(Carrie) Perrotti, Jr., Kristie M.(Joe) Hough, Evan E. Lentz, Carolyn M. Perrotti, Elizabeth A. Perrotti, Anthony M. (Shelby) Perrotti, Catherine M. (Geoffrey) Viray, and Frank R. Perrotti; great-grandfather to Luke and Clark Perrotti of Middletown, and Clark Viray of California. Frank leaves many close cousins including Carol Perrotti and David Canepari, and neighbors, who will truly miss him. Frank was fond of animals. After the loss of his loving wife, Frank found comfort and companionship with his faithful dog, Oops, and his orange tabby cat, Dexter. The family would like to send a special thank you to all his friends, and to the staff of Middlesex Health and One MacDonough Place Assisted living, who cared for him over the last 4 years and stayed by his side during his recent illness. We are especially grateful for Millicent Malcolm APRN, Dr. Steve Franklin, Dr. Kelly, and Dr. Williams for their compassionate care. Our family will be forever thankful for the hospice nurse, Kathy, who remained by Frank's bedside in his last moments. Frank's interment will take place during a private ceremony at the family plot in the St. Sebastian Cemetery in Middlefield. A Catholic memorial mass will be held at a future date at St. Pius Church in Middletown. In lieu of flowers and memorial contributions, please make time to enjoy some dessert and a cup of coffee with your loved ones, as Frank often did with his family and friends, his greatest treasures. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 16, 2020