|
|
TRINGALI, FRANK (Bob) DOMINIC
Frank D. Tringali, husband of Gloria LoGuidice Tringali of Middletown, passed away Friday, February 28 at Waters Edge Center for Health & Rehabilitation. Frank, aka Bob, was born March 7, 1932, the son of Dominic Tringali and Lucy Rosano. A lifelong resident of Middletown, he graduated Middletown High School, class of 1950. Bob served in the U.S. Army for four years, assigned as an Army photographer in Japan during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge he returned to Middletown and found employment as a delivery milkman for Brock-Hall Dairy, a position he held until home milk delivery service was phased out. He then worked as a delivery man for Wonder Bread, retiring in the mid- 1990s.
Bob was an avid fisherman and gardener who turned his yard into a floral delight. He also grew his own tomato plants from seed and generously bestowed the bounty of his crop to friends and neighbors alike. Bob was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus and the Italian-American Civic Order and loved playing poker and setback. He was never without a pocketful of change and a readiness to challenge anyone to a card game. But his first love was for his family. Bob always made his spouse, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren his top priority and was never too busy to join them in whatever was the activity of the day.
Frank is survived by Gloria, his wife of 64 years, his children, Karon and Lance Monroe of Higganum, Lisa Tringali and Kevin Ognan of Portland, his grandchildren Justin and Nicole Krol of Old Lyme, Jeffrey Krol of Jupiter, FL, Jessica Krol of Orwell, VT, Troy and Melissa Monroe of Wethersfield, Heather Monroe of Phoenix, AZ, and Edward Ognan of Emerson, NJ, and his great-grandchildren Madison, Alexander and Allisondra Krol, Sophia and Liam Monroe, and Kaliber and Braven Monroe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, March 5th at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Sebastion Church, Washington St., Middletown, CT. A Burial with Military Honors will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Sebastion Cemetary. Calling hours will be at the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 So. Main St., Middletown on Wednesday, March 4th from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Italian-American Civic Order on 550 Arbutus St., Middletown, CT.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 3, 2020