Greco, Frank

GRECO, Frank J., age 96, World War II veteran and lifelong resident of Middletown, Connecticut passed away peacefully at Wadsworth Glen on Sunday morning, September 20, 2020. Frank was born on July 22, 1924, son of the late Sebastian and Rose (Spota) Greco of Middletown. He is survived by three brothers, Joseph Greco of Middletown, Emilio Greco of Middletown, and John Greco of Middletown as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Rose Simonson, Lillian Kriwokulski, Isabelle Scheidel, Marguerite Lancia, and brothers Victor Greco and Rosario Greco. In 1942 at age 18, Frank was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the 88th Division for more than three years. In 1950, Frank married Josephine Giuliano, and the two enjoyed years of motorcycling and trips to Vermont. Frank worked for Russell Manufacturing Company, delivered parts for Jackson Chevrolet, and retired from the State of Connecticut Highway Department. Following the passing of his wife Josephine in 2013, he volunteered at the Middletown Senior Center, where he lovingly served lunch to seniors in the community. On July 22nd of 2016, his birthday, Frank was named senior of the year by mayor Dan Drew, who proclaimed July 22 Frank Greco Day in Middletown. Frank was kind and generous and will be remembered for his stories about growing up on his family's farm, his time in Italy during the war, his love of motorcycles, and the friends he made at the senior center. In keeping with his nature, funeral services are private and for immediate family. There are no calling hours. Flowers may be sent to D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main Street, Middletown, CT.



