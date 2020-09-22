1/1
Frank Greco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Greco, Frank
GRECO, Frank J., age 96, World War II veteran and lifelong resident of Middletown, Connecticut passed away peacefully at Wadsworth Glen on Sunday morning, September 20, 2020. Frank was born on July 22, 1924, son of the late Sebastian and Rose (Spota) Greco of Middletown. He is survived by three brothers, Joseph Greco of Middletown, Emilio Greco of Middletown, and John Greco of Middletown as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Rose Simonson, Lillian Kriwokulski, Isabelle Scheidel, Marguerite Lancia, and brothers Victor Greco and Rosario Greco. In 1942 at age 18, Frank was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the 88th Division for more than three years. In 1950, Frank married Josephine Giuliano, and the two enjoyed years of motorcycling and trips to Vermont. Frank worked for Russell Manufacturing Company, delivered parts for Jackson Chevrolet, and retired from the State of Connecticut Highway Department. Following the passing of his wife Josephine in 2013, he volunteered at the Middletown Senior Center, where he lovingly served lunch to seniors in the community. On July 22nd of 2016, his birthday, Frank was named senior of the year by mayor Dan Drew, who proclaimed July 22 Frank Greco Day in Middletown. Frank was kind and generous and will be remembered for his stories about growing up on his family's farm, his time in Italy during the war, his love of motorcycles, and the friends he made at the senior center. In keeping with his nature, funeral services are private and for immediate family. There are no calling hours. Flowers may be sent to D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main Street, Middletown, CT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved