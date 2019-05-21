Middletown Press Obituaries
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Frank Martini
Frank V. Martini Jr.

Frank V. Martini Jr. Obituary
Martini, Jr., Frank V.
Frank V. Martini, Jr., 69, of Middletown, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Middletown, son of Frank Martini, Sr. and Anna (Vitale) Martini. Frank worked as a nurse's aide at Middlesex Hospital. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the US Army and was a member of the as well as the VFW. Frank is survived by his sisters, Carol Martini of Middletown, Rita Sypher of FL and his niece Amy Martini. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held on Friday, May 24th at 11 a.m. at the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on May 22, 2019
