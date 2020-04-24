Middletown Press Obituaries
Franklin Brown
Franklin Brown Obituary
Brown, Franklin
Franklin Brown, 61, of Middletown, died Friday April 17, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Middletown, the son of Lettie (Birch) Murphy of Middletown and the late Harold Brown. In addition to his mother, Frank is survived by his son, Khalib Brown of Middletown; sister, Patricia Ann Birch of Florence, SC; and his longtime girlfriend, Karen Rogala.Due to current conditions, funeral services and burial are private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 25, 2020
