Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Franklin Rusconi
Franklin E. "Frank" Rusconi


1926 - 2020
Franklin E. "Frank" Rusconi Obituary
Rusconi, Franklin "Frank" E.
Franklin "Frank" Ernest Rusconi, Sr., 94, of Durham, husband of 65 years to Mary (Hajek) Rusconi, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Middletown, the son of the late Frank and Mary (Curtin) Rusconi. A veteran of World War II, Frank served with the US Navy. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner of Rusconi Garage in Middletown. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Franklin Rusconi, Jr. of Middletown, David Rusconi of Higganum and Steven Rusconi of Haddam; grandson, Josh Rusconi; also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph and Donald Rusconi; sister, Margaret Rusconi. A memorial service and burial at Mica Hill Cemetery, Durham will take place at a later date. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Middlesex Health, c/o Dept. of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 3, 2020
