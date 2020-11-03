1/
Frederick Becker
1942 - 2020
Becker, Frederick
Frederick Becker, 78, of Higganum, beloved husband of Louise (Pacileo) Becker, of 58 years, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Meriden, son of Raymond and Camilla (Farone) Becker. Fred was the owner of Becker & Sons Sheet Metal Co. He was also a Life member of the NRA, Life member, founder and past president of the Connecticut Trappers Association, Life member of the National Trappers Association, was on the board of the Connecticut Conservation Advisory Council, Life member of the Wallingford Rod and Gun Club, a member of the Fur Takers of America, Past member of the Connecticut Wildlife Federation and was the Chief Trapping Instructor for the State of Connecticut for over 30 years. Fred loved hunting, fishing, trapping, going arrow head hunting, his dog Sarah and spending time with his family. Besides his wife Louise, Fred is survived by his sons, Frederick J. Becker and his wife Kathleen of Clinton, Denis A. Becker of Higganum, Raymond J. Becker of Higganum, Eric J. Becker and his wife Drew of Higganum; sister, Kathleen Schipritt and her husband Raymond of Wallingford; two grandchildren, James and Kirk Becker, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday (November 6th) from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Middlesex Hospital CCU for their great care and compassion to Fred and his family during this most difficult time. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
NOV
6
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
November 3, 2020
To the Becker Family,
So sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Becker. I hope you all find comfort in your wonderful memories.
Wendy Pedersen-Manemeit
Friend
