Becker, Frederick
Frederick Becker, 78, of Higganum, beloved husband of Louise (Pacileo) Becker, of 58 years, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Meriden, son of Raymond and Camilla (Farone) Becker. Fred was the owner of Becker & Sons Sheet Metal Co. He was also a Life member of the NRA, Life member, founder and past president of the Connecticut Trappers Association, Life member of the National Trappers Association, was on the board of the Connecticut Conservation Advisory Council, Life member of the Wallingford Rod and Gun Club, a member of the Fur Takers of America, Past member of the Connecticut Wildlife Federation and was the Chief Trapping Instructor for the State of Connecticut for over 30 years. Fred loved hunting, fishing, trapping, going arrow head hunting, his dog Sarah and spending time with his family. Besides his wife Louise, Fred is survived by his sons, Frederick J. Becker and his wife Kathleen of Clinton, Denis A. Becker of Higganum, Raymond J. Becker of Higganum, Eric J. Becker and his wife Drew of Higganum; sister, Kathleen Schipritt and her husband Raymond of Wallingford; two grandchildren, James and Kirk Becker, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday (November 6th) from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Middlesex Hospital CCU for their great care and compassion to Fred and his family during this most difficult time. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
