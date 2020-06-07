Frederick Gross
Gross, Frederick
Frederick Gross, 88, formerly of Portland, passed away June 5th 2020. He was a graduate of Portland High School, and graduated from UConn University in 1954 with a degree in Engineering. His hobbies included spending time with his children, boating, woodworking, and building model airplanes. He was always intelligent beyond his years, and was a beloved friend, father and grandfather, and husband. Fred was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was preceded in death by Betty Gross, his wife of 60 years. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon France and her husband John, and his son, Frederick and his wife Peggy, and his 3 granddaughters, Heidi Gross, Katie Sanzari and Cindy France. He will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.
Funeral services and burial will be private in Swedish Cemetery, Portland. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
