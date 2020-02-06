|
Gaetana Bafumi, 93, of Middletown passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother Gaetana Barcellona Bafumi. She was predeceaded by her husband Nicolino Bafumi.
Gaetana was the daughter of Giuseppe Barcellona and Gaetana Montelbano. She leaves behind eight children Lucia Marino and late husband Sebastiano, Gaetana Moncada and late husband Giuseppe, Pietro Bafumi and Carmelina, Giuseppe Bafumi and Nella, Sebastiano Bafumi and late wife Deborah, Concetto Bafumi and Rosanna, Sandy Ferguson and Frederick, Graziella Dinos and late husband Nick. She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St, Middletown, CT 06457.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Funeral service will be on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 7, 2020