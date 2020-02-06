Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaetana Bafumi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaetana Bafumi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gaetana Bafumi Obituary
Bafumi, Gaetana
Gaetana Bafumi, 93, of Middletown passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother Gaetana Barcellona Bafumi. She was predeceaded by her husband Nicolino Bafumi.
Gaetana was the daughter of Giuseppe Barcellona and Gaetana Montelbano. She leaves behind eight children Lucia Marino and late husband Sebastiano, Gaetana Moncada and late husband Giuseppe, Pietro Bafumi and Carmelina, Giuseppe Bafumi and Nella, Sebastiano Bafumi and late wife Deborah, Concetto Bafumi and Rosanna, Sandy Ferguson and Frederick, Graziella Dinos and late husband Nick. She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St, Middletown, CT 06457.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Funeral service will be on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gaetana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -