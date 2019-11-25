|
|
Higgins, Gail E.
Gail Edith Higgins, 63, of Middletown, CT, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Sidney V. and Irene (Hunter) Higgins. She is survived by her daughter, Jimail Taylor of Hartford; son, Edward Higgins of Windsor; two sisters, Carolyn Smith of Middletown, and Traci Higgins of Washington, DC; two brothers, Gary Higgins of Georgia, Dennis Higgins of Connecticut; three granddaughters, Ari'jah Taylor, TaJanah and Treajah McClain, also several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Diane Higgins and two brothers, George and H. Paul Higgins. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November, 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion First Baptist Church, 16 James A. Moses Ave., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of her family. Calling hours will be on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 26, 2019