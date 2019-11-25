Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Gail Higgins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
16 James A. Moses Ave.
Middletown, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail E. Higgins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail E. Higgins Obituary
Higgins, Gail E.
Gail Edith Higgins, 63, of Middletown, CT, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Sidney V. and Irene (Hunter) Higgins. She is survived by her daughter, Jimail Taylor of Hartford; son, Edward Higgins of Windsor; two sisters, Carolyn Smith of Middletown, and Traci Higgins of Washington, DC; two brothers, Gary Higgins of Georgia, Dennis Higgins of Connecticut; three granddaughters, Ari'jah Taylor, TaJanah and Treajah McClain, also several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Diane Higgins and two brothers, George and H. Paul Higgins. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November, 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion First Baptist Church, 16 James A. Moses Ave., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of her family. Calling hours will be on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -