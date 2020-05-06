Gary M. VanZilen
Van Zilen Sr., Gary M.
Gary M. Van Zilen Sr., 80, of Cromwell, Connecticut passed away on May 4, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Norwalk, Connecticut he was the son of the late Howard Jr. and Mabel (Mitchell) Van Zilen.
Gary was a master optician in precision optics, retiring after a lengthy career with the Zygo Corporation in Middlefield, Connecticut.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Mayor) Van Zilen, and his brother, Dennis Van Zilen.
Gary is survived by his brother, Howard Van Zilen III of Brookline, New Hampshire; his son Gary M. Van Zilen Jr. and his wife Lisa of Higganum, Connecticut; his son Gregory M. Van Zilen and his wife Samantha of Colchester, Connecticut; four grandchildren, Aviana, Isaac, William and Abigail Van Zilen; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Saint Sebastian's Cemetery in Middlefield, Connecticut. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Middletown Press on May 6, 2020.
