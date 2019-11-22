Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Genevieve Dypa
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
310 Westfield St
Middletown, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Dypa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve "Genie" Dypa


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve "Genie" Dypa Obituary
Dypa, Genevieve "Genie"
Genevieve "Genie" (Warankiewicz) Dypa, 85, of Middletown, beloved wife of Edward J. Dypa for 63 years, died peacefully Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Mary (Sobierajski) Warankiewicz. Genie was a founding parishioner and lifelong communicant of St. Pius X Church, Middletown, St. Pius Share Group, AARP #3310, Emblem Club, Civitan Club, Westfield Resident Association, member of the Catholic Council of Women and former president and member of the Rosary Altar Society. As a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Genie was a homemaker and was always eager to help her family and volunteered for many causes in the community. She was immensely proud of her family, treasured and embraced every moment with them, leaving behind many beautiful memories. In addition to her husband Ed, she is survived by her children, Christine Newton and her husband Richard, Patricia Jackowski and her husband Charles, Edward Dypa, Jean Newman and her husband Robert, all of Middletown; grandchildren, Zachary Newton and his wife Amy, Matthew Newton, Kaitlyn Newman and Travis Newman. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jenna Elizabeth Newman. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday (Nov. 27th) at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown. Burial will be in Miner Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -