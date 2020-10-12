Holley, Gennell (Ge*ge)
Gennell (Ge*ge) Holley, 58, of Middletown, CT, passed away peacefully October 6, 2020.
Born April 7, 1962 in Norfolk, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Holley Jr. and Geneva Sanderlin. She was predeceased by her brothers William Ernest Holley and Darries Holley.
Ge*ge spent her childhood and early adolescence in Philadelphia, PA and later moved to Middletown, CT where she graduated from Middletown High School, class of 1980. She went on to receive her associates degree from Middlesex Community College and later attended Bay Path University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in Human Resources. She worked as a mental health professional and administrative professional for the State of CT for almost 30 years before retiring. Ge*ge loved her family with every fiber of her being and devoted herself to being the best Mom, Nana, and friend she could be to those she loved. Her generosity, desire to encourage and inspire others to be their best, and ability to make a friend out of any stranger she met are what will be most remembered by those who had the pleasure to know Ge*ge. She touched and inspired many lives with her love, kindness, support and laughter, but her most cherished accomplishments are best reflected in the lives of her children and grandchildren, her legacy. Ge*ge embodied what it means to be a mother, Nana, and friend. She loved with her entire being and gave all of herself to others. She will be remembered with love by all.
She is survived by her children, Keenan Holley (Vanieka) of CT, Brianna Clayton (Sanford) of GA and Kierra Jones of London, UK; five grandchildren, Kanijha Holley, Nakazja Holley, Angelica Bond, Kaleyah Holley all of CT, and Amaris Jones of GA; three brothers; five sisters, and a host of other deeply cherished friends and family.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown, CT. Burial will be private and at the family's convenience.
The family asks that masks and social distancing be adhered to during the calling hours.