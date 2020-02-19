|
|
Story, Geoffrey Michael
Geoffrey "Geoff" Michael Story left this earth February 16, 2020 to be with God. Geoff was born September 22, 1979 at New Britain General Hospital and grew up in Middletown, where he resided for most of his life. He grew up a "Knox and Cimarron kid" where he formed lifelong friendships. He attended and graduated Middletown High School. Geoff dabbled in many different professions before persevering and completing his EMT certification. It was a job he loved, and it showed. No matter what job he held his personality always shone through making friends wherever he went. Geoff loved cooking, particularly for Sunday football where he could watch his team the Patriots. Geoff was also an animal lover and enjoyed being outdoors, especially being by or on the water. Geoff was an avid fisherman and was known for his seafood cuisine. Geoff will be truly missed by all that knew him, remembering his smile, fun loving spirit, and uncanny ways to smooth talk anyone.
Geoff leaves behind his loving parents Robert and Beverly (Tarbetsky) Story of Rockfall, his wife Jasmine Hunter, his sister Allison and her husband Matthew Osga, his uncle and aunt Paul and Dawn and their daughter Ana Tarbetsky of Higganum, along with many beloved cousins and friends. Geoff follows his paternal grandparents Zigmund and Genevieve (Mlynarski) Story, maternal grandparents Paul and Jennie (Alessi) Tarbetsky, cousin Elizabeth Pernel, and favorite dog Hambone into heaven.
Visiting hours will be held Friday February 21st from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at D'Angelo's Funeral home, 22 S. Main Street, Middletown, CT. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield Street, Middletown, CT. Burial to follow at St. Sebastian's Cemetery, Rockfall, CT.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 20, 2020