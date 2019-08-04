|
Emmons Jr., George A.
George A. Emmons Jr. (Buddy) died on July 29, 2019 at the Branford Hospice Center in Branford, CT. He was the son of the late George A. Emmons and Elizabeth Bell Emmons of Stamford, Vermont and Venice, Florida.
Bud was born in Portland, CT on October 24,1944 and attended schools in Preston City, CT and North Adams, MA. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and worked for 21 years at Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Company. He was a longtime member of the Rev Masters Auto Club in Portland. He loved music, following several bands over the years. He shared his love of riding his motorcycle (always in the lead) around the country with a multitude of friends. You may remember him by a few other names such as Big Dog, Leader of the Pack, Boomer, Portlands' Oldest Teenager and GPS (George Positioning System).
He is survived by his son Nicholas, his brothers Bob (JoAnn) and Michael (Katie), his sisters Susan(Mark) and Jacquelyn (Dan) and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Church, Portland, CT at 11 a.m. on August 10, followed by a reception at 12:30 at Quarry Ridge Restaurant, 9 Rose Hill Road, Portland. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name payable to "Trinity Church Cemetery Association" and sent to Susan Stephenson, 31 Rolling Hills Trail, Bolton, CT 06043.
Published in Middletown Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019